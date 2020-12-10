Mark Your Calendars: WVSSAC announces key dates for winter and spring sports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has released important dates for both winter and spring sports.

Winter sports, which have been postponed to January 11, will begin on that date at both the high school and middle school levels. That means boys and girls basketball, swimming and wrestling teams can begin practicing exactly one month from Friday.

Swimming will begin at the end of that week, with basketball and wrestling getting started later in the month of January.

Spring sports, meanwhile, will begin practices on March 15, as of now. That means sports like baseball, softball, track & field and tennis, which didn’t get to have a 2020 season at all, will reconvene as one group for the first time in over a year.

Postseason schedules have also been set for all sports, including for basketball, which this year will have four classifications.

Key dates for all winter sports are listed in the picture below.

Key dates for high school winter sports, per the WVSSAC. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Winter sports will also be played this year with significant modifications, including no jump ball in basketball, the possibility of virtual swim meets, and plenty of changes for wrestling.

Key dates for all spring sports are listed in the picture below.

Key dates for high school winter sports, per the WVSSAC. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

There have been no modifications announced for spring sports, other the dates listed above.

High school sports have been stopped since earlier this month when the state cheerleading competition was canceled. Prior to that, the Super Six was canceled in late November.