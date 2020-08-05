Marley Washenitz announces verbal commitment to WVU women’s basketball program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two-time Double-A girls basketball star, Marley Washenitz, announced her verbal commitment to the West Virginia University women’s basketball team via Twitter on Wednesday.

Washenitz was a third team player in her freshman year, and arrived as one of the top girls players in the state her sophomore season, averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds, along with six-plus assists and steals per contest for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

She is a rising junior for Fairmont Senior.

Washenitz was part of the Polar Bears’ 2019 state championship team, and helped lead Corey Hines’ group back to the state tournament in 2020.

West Virginia was one of two Power-5 offers, along with Virginia Tech, that Washenitz had received prior to her announcement.

Washenitz will be the second local player in recent years to play for Mike Carey. Morgantown’s Olivia Seggie played for WVU her freshman season.