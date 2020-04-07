Marley Washenitz hosts virtual basketball training sessions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With sports remaining on hold, athletes are left with uncertainty of when they will get back to training and playing the sport they love.

While West Virginia is under a stay at home order that requires everyone to stay home, reduce travel and congregate in groups of five people or less, it can be hard to come up with ways to stay in shape and prepare for sporting events to return.

Fairmont Senior star guard Marley Washenitz decided to take matters into her own hands. She came up with an idea that promoted the development of basketball skills while practicing social distancing.

Lock In with Marley is virtual basketball training sessions involving Washenitz and a selected trainer of the day teaching players fundamentals.

“I’m going to do all I can do to help the rest of the state grow and become more of a basketball-known state. We’ve obviously seen where other states are more known for athletics and basketball but I think it’s really important for kids to get the understanding that you can’t just workout once and be great. So I think it’s really important for young kids and kids that are older now to really grasp the fact that they have the opportunities to do the same thing that I’ve done,” Washenitz said.

Sessions are held on a new and upcoming site, Zoom. Participants can create a Zoom account where they are able to be added to the session.

These sessions are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-7 p.m. In each session a trainer joins Marley in leading the training.

Tonight at 6 Lock-In with me, Shammgod Wells, & Bret McCormick @ASGR1995 National scout for girls basketball and McDonalds All-American & Naismith voter. We will Workout w/Sham 1st, then Listen to Bret talk about what it takes to play in college. FREE!! #helpingKidsduringcovid19 pic.twitter.com/1VHSpI9285 — MARLEY WASHENITZ (@mwashenitz) April 6, 2020

Trainers include Fairmont State product Shammgod Wells, player development coach Carl Watkins, Boston Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla and player development coach Warren Doles.

“A lot of the trainers that I’ve been using have been my trainers throughout my life, such as Sham he’s been training me out for three years, Warren he’s been my dad’s friend he’s worked me out a few times. I’ll have Wes on tomorrow he’s does like my strength and conditioning. So just people I’ve met through my entire journey of my basketball career,” Washenitz said.

These sessions showcase the importance of building fundamentals. Over 100+ players have joined in on Marley’s sessions so far.

An added bonus to these sessions are the guest speakers. Bret McCormick, a national scout and McDonald’s All-American and Naismith voter, joined Monday’s session to talk about the AAU basketball season, an insider’s look at the recruiting process and more.

To join Marley’s sessions, make sure to create a Zoom account then click this link here. You will then be prompted to enter a meeting ID, enter Meeting ID: 936 048 1380.