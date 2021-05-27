Marley Washenitz named Gatorade West Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The accolades have gone national for Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz.

The WVU women’s basketball commit was not only named the state’s co-Player of the Year earlier this month, but she earned national recognition Thursday.

Washenitz has been named as the 2020-2021 Gatorade West Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year by the popular sports drink company.

The Polar Bear junior nearly averaged a triple-double this season, putting forth 20.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 10 assists per game. She helped lead Fairmont Senior to the Triple-A girls basketball state title game this year.

Washenitz also added seven steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

By being named the top girls basketball player in West Virginia by Gatorade, Washenitz is also now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

Washenitz is listed as the No. 1 player in West Virginia for the Class of 2022, according to Prep Girls Hoops. Washenitz is a two-time All-State selection, and has scored 1,346 points in her high school career.

Washenitz is the first local player to be named the Gatorade West Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year since Buckhannon-Upshur’s Hanna McClung (2017-2018).

