FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Despite being down five goals entering the final quarter of play, Fairmont Senior fought to the finish but fell short 10-8 against Wheeling Central Catholic.

The Polar Bears, who entered the game undefeated, were down 5-2 with plenty of time to play in the first half.

Fairmont Senior cuts the lead with a goal from Frankie Paglario to put the Polar Bears at a two goal deficit.

With just over three minutes left in the half, the Maroon Knights answer as Parker Watkins’ first shot is deflected but he picks it up and dumps it in the net to extend Wheeling’s lead 6-3 entering the halftime break.

In the third quarter, Fairmont’s Josiah Smith took it to the net with authority and the Polar Bears’ goal makes it 6-4.

The Maroon Knights heat up to close out the third with three unanswered goals to take a 9-4 lead into the final quarter.

Fairmont Senior didn’t let up and made it a two point game but the Maroon Knights prevailed 10-8.