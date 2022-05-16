CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The luck of the Irish came through at Frank Loria Memorial Field on Monday night as the Notre Dame baseball team claimed a sectional title over Tygarts Valley, 7-6 walk- off style.

The Bulldogs had the early advantage. Tygarts Valley led 6-2 in the sixth inning.

But they didn’t put the game away there. Notre Dame put up a run in the bottom of the inning as Isaac Wolfe raced home on a wild pitch.

Then Preaton Heslep drilled in two runs off of a single to tie the game up 6-6 at the end of regulation.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, Tyler Marra ripped off a shot to left center that brought home Dominick Bombardiere to win the game 7-6.

Bombardiere earned the win, striking out seven batters and only allowing one run in 7.2 innings pitched.

Notre Dame wins the sectional championship and is set to play the winner of Moorefield and Petersburg in the regional series.



