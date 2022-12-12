KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle.

With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on the recruiting trail.

The 6-5, 335-pound offensive tackle received offers from Pitt, Minnesota and Colorado within days of announcing his intent to transfer and picked up a scholarship offer from West Virginia on Saturday.

In addition to his obvious ties to WVU, Marshall’s head coach at Kent State, Sean Lewis, was recently named the offensive coordinator at Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders.