Marshall Hobbs voted top player in region headed into 2020 HS football season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lewis County rising-senior running back, Marshall Hobbs, has been voted as the top high school football player in the region heading into this season.

The Minutemen running back received nearly 34 percent of the votes as part of our Interactive HS Football series.

“It really shows that I’m making progress,” Hobbs said after being notified he’d won the fan vote. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work, doing the things I’m supposed to on and off the field, even in the weight room. It really shows that I’m stepping up, and a lot of people are recognizing that I am. That’s really awesome.”

“This is crazy,” he added. “I’ve really got to step up my game.”

Hobbs was a second-team all-state player a season ago, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season, while averaging 6.3 yards per carry for the Minutemen.

And as good as those stats were, he says they could’ve been even better.

“I go back and look at the film. I really look at what I did and what I could’ve done, and I really learn off that,” Hobbs said. “I’m looking at film and see a lot of times I could’ve cut back, and I could’ve had touchdowns – way more touchdowns.”

Hobbs has been working hard over the offseason on getting back to one of the moves that has gotten him to this point.

“In Pop Warner, and middle school, and stuff like that, that was my thing, to cut back. Because if I cut back there’s always a lane,” said Hobbs. “It kind of just went away from me there for a while. So, I’m kind of hoping to bring that back.”

But in order to do so, and to turn those cut backs into a big season, he said he not only has to get his feet in the right position to make the move, but his eyes re-focused on finding the right running lanes to go through to lead him to pay dirt.