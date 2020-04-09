Marshall’s Jarrod West to test NBA Draft waters

HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Former Notre Dame High School star, and current Marshall Thundering Herd junior standout, Jarrod West has announced he’s entering the 2020 NBA Draft process.

West, who averaged 14.2 points, four rebounds and the same number of assists per game for Marshall this season, enters the Draft while remaining eligible to return to Huntington for his senior season after being evaluated.

Our Bulldog @jarrod_west has announced he’ll enter the 2020 NBA Draft, while remaining eligible to comeback to Huntington! #BringOnTheHerd | #RiseAsOne pic.twitter.com/WrDl43sdrn — Marshall Men’s Basketball (@HerdMBB) April 9, 2020

West gets the chance to go through the NBA Draft process due to an NCAA rule change in 2018, which allows players to return to their team no later than 10 days after the NBA combine if they declare for the draft.

West helped lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the 2017 Class A state championship title, something that his father, Jarrod, and younger brother, Jaidyn, were trying to do this year when the sports world was shut down due to COVID-19.