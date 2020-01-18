Martino brothers spark big turn around for NDHS Friday night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – No. 9 Notre Dame found itself down by 13 early in the second quarter against visiting Tug Valley, Friday night.

The Fighting Irish fought back, erasing the double-digit deficit, and turning it into a double-digit lead.

Clay and Kobe Martino sparked the turn around, each hitting a pair of threes, including Kobe hitting back-to-back shots from deep to give the Irish a 25-23 lead.

Notre Dame outscored Tug Valley 59-35 over the final three quarters, led by as many as 20 points in the game, and went on to win 69-56.

“Can’t miss five or six layups in the first quarter. Probably missed seven or eight shots three feet in or closer in the first half. And then we made a few shots. Defensively we got better. Then in the second half we made some shots. Jaidyn kind of got going. Elijah did a good job. I know it’s a cliche, when we make shots we’re pretty good. Because we can get to our pressure defense,” NDHS head coach Jarrod West said after the game.