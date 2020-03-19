Mason addressing the lack of high school athletic trainers

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – With March being athletic training month, West Virginia Wesleyan athletic trainer Drew Mason addresses the problem with the lack of high school trainers in the state of West Virginia.

The mountain state has a waiver program. This means if high school’s do not have athletic trainers they get a waiver which allows another licensed health care provider to stand in place of an athletic trainer.

Mason says this could potentially be an issue.

“I’m not saying you’re putting the athlete in a bad spot, but I feel like maybe you’re putting the healthcare provider in a bad spot because it’s different. Athletic training is more of a field medicine type you know of professional field. So yes, you have somebody else here that has a different credential but can they do the neuro stuff, can they do the concussion testing?” Mason said.

Not having high school athletic trainers raises issues in the athletes as well.

“And we see kids that come to college who didn’t have access to an athletic trainer in high school and they have issues when they get here, they’re coming in injured,” Mason said.

