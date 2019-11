PRAGUE – Webster County’s Matt Cogar helped team USA to a bronze medal finish at the Stihl Timbersports 2019 World Championship in Prague earlier this month.

This competition was made up of 20 of the best Timbersports teams from around the world.

Team USA earned a bronze medal at this year’s World Championship event. (Photo via Stihl Timbersports)

Cogar said afterwards that the feeling of competing on the world stage gets better and better every year he goes and competes.

Click on the video above to see what popular TV show Cogar was mentioned in recently.