Matt Yurish introduced as next manager of Fairmont State baseball program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State baseball program is under new leadership.

Former Alderson Broaddus manager and pitching coach, Matt Yurish, who recently accepted the position as manager of the Fighting Falcons, was introduced on the Fairmont State campus Thursday.

Longtime Fairmont State skipper, Phil Caruso, has retired, meaning Yurish will take over a program that’s been successful in the past, and he hopes to continue that history of success.

“I knew what was here. I knew the players that were here, and I knew it was in a good place right now. Like I said, with the resources and the support, and just the overall experience here at the institution, we can get some more guys to come in,” said Yurish.

Yurish spent eight seasons at Alderson Broaddus, as both manager, and as pitching coach.

The Hedgesville-native had an outstanding player career at WVU. He’s still among the program leaders in multiple statistics.

Yurish is fully ingrained in the baseball scene in the state, and spoke about attracting some of the top players.

“The first thing is, I know where to go and some of the people that know the players here in this state. There’s a point of pride with it, too, for me to get those guys, and get them to stay here at home and play for a place like this, and kind of build the foundation around those guys,” Yurish said.

Yurish went to work immediately after his press conference, meeting with some of his current players. He had a lengthy conversation with them, and they seemed excited to get to work with their new manager.

During his time at ABU, Yurish helped tutor a number of standouts, including current Minnesota Twins pitcher, Randy Dobnak.

Yursh’s thoughts on Dobnak, and other thoughts from Thursday’s media session can be found in the video below.