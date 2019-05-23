Max Cook signs to play football at Marietta

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County lineman Max Cook signed to play football at Marietta College Wednesday afternoon.

Cook, who played on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Bulldogs, says hel’ll be one of the newest defensive ends at Marietta College.

He’s also the only senior on this past season’s Doddridge County team that’s signed to play at the next level.

And he already knows what he’s going to be majoring in – international business.

“For the past couple years, I’ve been playing around and looking at the stock market and stuff. And I really became interested in it,” said Cook.

“He’s been big for us and we’re excited for him to get the opportunity to try the next level,” said his high school head coach, Bobby Burnside.