Maxley, EFHS girls beat up on Frankfort

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Kiersten Maxley got East Fairmont on the board early, and kept up her scoring performance in the first half to help lead the Lady Bees past visiting Frankfort on Monday night.

Maxley scored roughly 5:45 into the contest, and then scored three more goals late in the first half to give East Fairmont a 4-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Lady Bees won, 7-0, to advance to the Class AA Region I, Section 2 semi-finals against North Marion.

NMHS advanced win a win via forfeit over Petersburg.