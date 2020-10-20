Maxley, EFHS girls beat up on Frankfort

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Kiersten Maxley got East Fairmont on the board early, and kept up her scoring performance in the first half to help lead the Lady Bees past visiting Frankfort on Monday night.

Maxley scored roughly 5:45 into the contest, and then scored three more goals late in the first half to give East Fairmont a 4-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Lady Bees won, 7-0, to advance to the Class AA Region I, Section 2 semi-finals against North Marion.

NMHS advanced win a win via forfeit over Petersburg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories