Mayor David McCauley recognizes BUHS Champions

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – City of Buckhannon Mayor David McCauley teamed up with the Upshur County Board of Education to hold “Champions Day” at Jawbone Park.

Buckhannon residents gathered to hear from McCauley as he honored Buckhannon-Upshur High School student athlete champions and runner ups from winter sports.

McCauley and the school board felt it was necessary to have these athletes share a special moment and be recognized for their athletic accomplishments.

McCauley says featuring these students is a vital element to the Buckhannon community’s success.

“We’re sorry that the world’s circumstances with the pandemic prevented us from having our own special nights we went through in February and March. I think we pulled off a pretty good event here today and it felt like we’re all in it together. The kids from wrestling and swimming and air and rifle are all here at the same time. It’s our tomorrow here so we’ve got to recognize our kids with things like this,” McCauley said.

The students featured were athletes on the BUHS swimming team, wrestling team and air rifle team.

Wrestling members included Julius Hobbs, who won his first state title this season, and Jacob Smithson, who was a state runner up.

The air rifle team sent two teams to compete for a state title back in February where one team came back to Buckhannon as a champion and the other placed fourth. Clinton Crites, Olivia Caynor and Ryan Bosley comprised the first team. The second team members include Breanna Morgan, Sam Canter and Davey Hovis.

Swimmers included Cadence Vincent, who won a state title this past season, recorded a state record 23.69 seconds in the 50 meter freestyle and took second in the 100 meter freestyle.

Vincent also won a team event, the 200 meter freestyle, with teammates Alayna Whitehair, Cameron Zuliani and McKenzie Reynolds.