Mazelon signs with Seton Hill Women’s Lax

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Another athlete continues her athletics journey into college and will head over the state border into Pennsylvania.

Fairmont Senior High School’s Natalie Mazelon signed to continue her lacrosse career with the Seton Hill Griffins.

Mazelon only has a few years of lacrosse experience as she started playing high school lax her sophomore year and had her senior season taken away due to COVID-19.

She developed her skills fast, though. Mazelon and the Polar Bears won a state title her junior season where she also earned a spot on the First Team All-State roster.

While with the Polar Bears lax team, Mazelon earned a few nicknames as well including Maserati for her speed.

Mazelon is also known for her rocket of a shot and goal scoring abilities. She will be playing attack for the Griffins.

The Division II lacrosse signee credited her love for the game to her late friend who originally got her to get back into the sport.

“I played in like the fifth and sixth grade a little bit and then I quit because of basketball and then I got back into it sophomore year because Megan Stephenson begged me to play my freshman year and I didn’t. So now I play every game for her,” Mazelon said.

Mazelon was originally planing on heading to West Virginia University where she would join the WVU club lacrosse team, but once she visited Seton Hill she fell in love with the school.