Mcarthy scores late goal puts Indians past Bees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School hosted a boys and girls soccer double-header at Wayne Jamison Field on Thursday night.

The Indians hosted the East Fairmont Bees.

The game went scoreless in the first half.

In the second half, both teams recorded shots on goals but both EFHS’s Cole Peschl and Bridgeport’s Levi Crayton made key saves to keep the score at 0.

With about 13 minutes remaining in the game, Julian Orlando crossed the ball in front of the Bees’ net and Hayden Mcarthy is there to score a goal. Indians went up 1-0.

The late goal is all the Indians needed to record a 1-0 win over East Fairmont.

