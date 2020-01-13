McBride earns second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award

Sports

by: Sam Coniglio

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – West Virginia guard Miles McBride’s career-high 22-point game against Texas Tech has netted the freshman his second Newcomer of the Week award from the Big 12, the conference announced.

This marks the second time McBride has received the honor, and the fifth time for the Mountaineers — Oscar Tshiebwe has been given the honor three times already this season.

McBride’s scoring total against the Red Raiders came with an 8-for-11 shooting performance from the field, as well as a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Including his 10-point performance against Oklahoma State on Monday, McBride shot a combined 66.7 percent from the field with a 60-percent mark from three-point range.

The Mountaineers tip their fourth Big 12 game off at home on Tuesday at 9 p.m. against TCU.

