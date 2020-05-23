McConnell to stay in the mountain state, commits to Marshall Football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School’s star punter and kicker announced his commitment to play football at Marshall University.

Rising senior John McConnell announced via Twitter that he will be taking his talents to the southern part of the mountain state.

“It’s awesome. I’m super excited it’s been my goal my whole life to be a D1 football player so I’m super excited, my whole family is excited,” McConnell said.

The Herd presented their offer to McConnell just about a week ago and with some thought, he decided it was the choice for him.

“They told me the deal that I should have an opportunity to start early and a full scholarship, possibly even graduate early and you know that’s all the stuff I’ve wanted to hear my whole life. After taking time to think about it, realizing how great of an opportunity it is I decided that’s where I wanted to be,” McConnell said.

He also told 12 News that he is excited to stay in the state of West Virginia.

“That’s one of the main reasons I picked Marshall. It’s just so close to home. My parents will be able to come to any game they wanted to and I still get to play in the best state in the country,” McConnell said.

McConnell now awaits his senior season with Morgantown football before he heads to Huntington.