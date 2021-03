CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur won big over Robert C. Byrd, 64-37 on Monday.

Shelby McDaniels ripped off two threes to give the Buccaneers a 34-15 lead at the halftime break.

The Bucs never stop scoring and kept a steady lead throughout the second half.

The Fighting Eagles kept fighting though, Martina Howe finished with team-high 14 points for the Eagles.

McDaniels scored game-high 24 points to lead BU along with Kendal Currence’s 21 points.

