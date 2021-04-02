McDaniels drops 24, Bucs escape (8) Indians in an OT thriller

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The Lady Buccaneers of Buckhannon-Upshur upset the AAAA No. 8 ranked Bridgeport Indians in an overtime thriller on Friday night.

The Indians had a good lead at the end of the first quarter 20-9.

The first half was a big one for Indians’ Gabby Reep who scored 15 of her 20 points.

But the Bucs fought back in the second quarter to make it a three point game 27-24 at the halftime break.

BU took the lead in the third quarter and extended the lead to 42-39 at the end of three quarters.

Both teams took and traded the lead all throughout the fourth quarter, ultimately ending regulation in a tie at 51.

In overtime play, the Bucs took the early lead with back to back buckets. But the Indians fought back and brought the score to a one point game with just 6.8 seconds on the clock.

Kenna Maxwell was sent to the foul line for BU and sunk both foul shots. Bridgeport had a chance to come back with three foul shots of their own, but the Bucs secured the lead.

BU outlasted Bridgeport 60-58, the final score.

Shelby McDaniels led the Bucs with 24 points, Maxwell added 11 and McKenzie Reynolds scored 10 points.

Reep led the Indians with 20 points and Annamarie Pinti had a huge game from beyond the arc, hitting six threes for 18 points.