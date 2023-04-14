BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – The 2023 edition of the McDonald’s Classic is through its first day of action across Harrison County.

The 33-game event continues on Saturday with more local teams taking the field after an exciting first day of competition.

12 SportsZone highlights above include Morgantown vs. Huntington, North Marion vs. Williamstown, Lincoln vs. Bluefield, Bridgeport vs. St. Albans and Robert C. Byrd vs. Bluefield.

Saturday’s schedule can be found below:

at Bridgeport High

Sissonville vs. East Hardy, 10 a.m.

Huntington at Bridgeport, 12:15 p.m.

Linsly vs. Herbert Hoover, 2:30 p.m.

Cabell Midland at Bridgeport, 4:45 p.m.

at Frank Loria Field

Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Cabell Midland, 10:30 a.m.

St. Albans vs. Wheeling Park, 12:45 p.m.

Parkersburg South vs. Bluefield, 3 p.m.

North Marion vs. Herbert Hoover, 5:15 p.m.

at Robert C. Byrd High

East Fairmont vs. Pendleton County, 11 a.m.

Sissonville vs. Ritchie County, 1:15 p.m.

East Fairmont vs. Northern Garrett (Md.), 3:30 p.m.

at Liberty High