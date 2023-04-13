BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – The McDonald’s Classic returns to Harrison County this weekend once again as one of the marquee events in West Virginia high school baseball.

With 33 games scheduled across two days and five playing sites, teams from every corner of the state are set to compete with a chance to see what may lie ahead if they can make a deep run into the postseason.

In addition to hosts Bridgeport, other local teams in the field include Morgantown, Lincoln, Buckhannon-Upshur, Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont, North Marion, Ritchie County and Liberty.

Teams from outside north central West Virginia that baseball fans can get a midseason look at this weekend are Wheeling Park, St. Albans, Linsly, Bluefield, Huntington, Berkeley Springs, Herbert Hoover, Cabell Midland, Parkersburg South, Williamstown, Pendleton County, Sissonville, East Hardy and Northern Garrett (MD).

You can find the full schedule for this weekend below:

Friday

at Bridgeport High

Wheeling Park at Bridgeport, 12 p.m.

St. Albans vs. Linsly, 2:15 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Bluefield, 4:30 p.m.

St. Albans at Bridgeport, 6:45 p.m.

at Frank Loria Field

Morgantown vs. Huntington, 12 p.m.

Berkeley Springs vs. Herbert Hoover, 2:15 p.m.

Wheeling Park vs. Huntington, 4:30 p.m.

Morgantown vs. Cabell Midland, 6:45 p.m.

at Robert C. Byrd High

Linsly at Robert C. Byrd, 11:45 a.m.

Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Parkersburg South, 2 p.m.

East Fairmont vs. Parkersburg South, 4:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

at Liberty High

North Marion vs. Williamstown, 12 p.m.

Pendleton County at Liberty, 2:15 p.m.

Sissonville at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

North Marion vs. Berkeley Springs, 6:45 p.m.

at Bridgeport Rec Complex

East Hardy vs. Ritchie County, 12 p.m.

Bridgeport JV vs. Williamstown JV, 2:15 p.m.

East Hardy vs. Williamstown, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

at Bridgeport High

Sissonville vs. East Hardy, 10 a.m.

Huntington at Bridgeport, 12:15 p.m.

Linsly vs. Herbert Hoover, 2:30 p.m.

Cabell Midland at Bridgeport, 4:45 p.m.

at Frank Loria Field

Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Cabell Midland, 10:30 a.m.

St. Albans vs. Wheeling Park, 12:45 p.m.

Parkersburg South vs. Bluefield, 3 p.m.

North Marion vs. Herbert Hoover, 5:15 p.m.

at Robert C. Byrd High

East Fairmont vs. Pendleton County, 11 a.m.

Sissonville vs. Ritchie County, 1:15 p.m.

East Fairmont vs. Northern Garrett (Md.), 3:30 p.m.

at Liberty High