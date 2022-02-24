WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County dominated Tyler Consolidated 50-32 to win the Class-A Region I, Section 2 title but that wasn’t the only positive for the Bulldogs.

Abby McDonough surpassed 1,000 career points in the game.

McDonough’s layup in the third quarter put her at 1,000 and she finished the game with 13 points to lead Doddridge County.

The Bulldogs led the Silver Knights from the jump, keeping the lead throughout the game for the win.

Doddridge County moves onto the regional final next week.