CHARLESTON, W.Va – It was certainly an impressive two days for Doddridge County girls at the Class A state track and field meet as it earned runner-up honors, an impressive feat when considering the Bulldogs had just one individual champion. That was pole vaulter Abby McDonough who successfully defended her 2021 title and says she’s already excited to try to make it a three-peat in 2023.

“I was definitely expected first but everybody was super close to me with 9’6″ and 9′ jumps so I was definitely worried about that,” she said, “So coming out with 10′ and an awesome 10’6″ jump, it’s a great feeling and I’m excited for next year.”

McDonough will return to defend her title once again next season as Doddridge County will look to take the crown away from 2022 overall champions Williamstown.