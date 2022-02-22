WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County got off to as good of a start as ever as it dominated Wood County Christian in the first game of the sectional tournament.

Abby McDonough exploded in the first quarter with 16 points in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs on top 27-0.

McDonough kept up her intensity and finished the game leading all-scorers with 32 points.

Wood County Christian did get on the board but came nowhere near the red-hot Bulldogs as Lisa Cheeseman’s crew cruised to a 72-28 victory.

Carrie Lloyd added 14 points in the Bulldogs’ win.