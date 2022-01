WEST UNION, W.Va. – Single-A seventh ranked Doddridge County picked up another win over Braxton County on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start as Abby McDonough netted the first six points of the game for the early lead.

Doddridge County only allowed three points in the first quarter alone from the Eagles.

The Bulldogs, led by McDonough’s 21 points, downed Braxton County 67-24.