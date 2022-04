BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport advanced to 18-4 on the season with a 2-0 shutout win over Wheeling Park on Thursday night.

The Indians scored in the bottom of the first as Anthony Dixon’s RBI put the first score on the board.

A passed ball gave Bridgeport its second run in the bottom of the third inning and a 2-0 lead was all it needed.

Ben McDougal had a strong showing on the mound, pitching a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts.