McDougal shows confidence on the mound, striking out 8 in win over University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bridgeport gave starting pitcher Ben McDougal a 5-1 lead early on in Wednesday’s game against University at Shilling Field at Mylan Park.

McDougal, though, walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third, and the tying run coming to the plate.

The junior stayed calm, and stayed confident, and collected three straight Ks.

McDougal struck out the side to end the third inning threat, and kept the Hawks in check the rest of the way. He did more damage at the plate himself — three hits and four runs batted in — than the entire University lineup was able to do against him.

Bridgeport picked up an 8-2 victory behind his impressive performance.

“He hit his spots, and his off speed was really good. I mean right there, he was down in the zone to try to get a ground ball, that was our thought process. But he ended up getting ahead in the counts and striking them out. He did a nice job,” said manager Robert Shields. “He buckled down, like I said, and did a really nice job today. Yeah. Good competitive attitude.”

University scored first, but Bridgeport scored five runs in the second and third innings combined to take a four-run lead into the bottom of the third.

McDougal escaped trouble there, and then escaped another potential jam in the next inning.

He completed six innings on the mound, giving up just three hits during his time on the bump.