BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In a meeting between two defending state champions in two different classes met on the diamond Friday afternoon with Bridgeport recording an impressive, shut out win over Logan.

Bridgeport’s Ben McDougal found success on the mound early, ending the top of the first inning with a strikeout and no Wildcats’ runs.

Three more K’s for McDougal came in the top of the second inning to yet again keep Logan from scoring.

The bottom of the second is where Bridgeport’s offensive burst came. The Indians scored six runs, highlighted by a three RBI double for McDougal.

Bridgeport put up two more runs to earn an 8-0 victory over Logan.