McFadden, Robinson sign to continue football careers in college

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A pair of South Harrison Hawks senior football players signed their Letters of Intent, Thursday, to continue playing football at the collegiate level.

Running back Landon McFadden signed to join the Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football team, coached by former SHHS head coach Brad Jett.

McFadden becomes the second South Harrison player in the last month to ink with Jett and the Battlers Sprint Football program.

Despite being a more than capable running back, McFadden says he’s thinking about a position change in college.

“I think I might try to go out for safety this year. I feel like that would be a fun position to play in college. You get to sit back and watch everything. I enjoy getting interceptions and all that stuff,” McFadden said.

He also had this to say about the potential for a Brad Jett/South Harrison pipeline forming from Lost Creek to the ABU Sprint Football program.

“Who knows? Maybe in the next couple years I’ll get a couple more buddies to come up with me. The more the guys from here that come the better,” McFadden said.

Meanwhile, McFadden’s quarterback, Jaren Robinson, is also headed to college to play football. He’s signed with Bethany College, to play quarterback for the Bison.

Robinson, who missed a large portion of his junior season with an ankle injury, is excited about the prospect of playing at the collegiate level.

“It’s kind of hard to explain. It’s like a dream. I never would’ve imagined,” Robinson said. “I like their offense. They basically run kind of the same offense that we ran in high school.”