McKneely, Poca outduel West, Notre Dame

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – While the best college basketball teams in the country battled in Indiana, two of the best high school basketball players in West Virginia battled in Clarksburg.

Isaac McKneely, a Top-60 product, nationally, led the No. 2 Poca Dots into Angelo Basile Court to take on No. 8 Notre Dame and Jaidyn West.

McKneely and West truly did do battle.

McKneely tallied 19 points in the first half, while West supplied 14 points in the first two quarters for Notre Dame.

McKneely helped give Poca a 17-point lead in the third quarter, but then West came alive.

West made five three-pointers in the fourth quarter to erase the double-digit deficit, and bring Notre Dame back to within one.

But Poca always had the answer.

The Dots hung on, picking up a 65-60 win, in Clarksburg.

West finishes with a game-high 38 points. McKneely ended with 26 and the win.