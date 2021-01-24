MEC announces rescheduled basketball games and postponements

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference today announced schedule adjustments to its basketball schedules.

For women’s basketball:

• The Glenville State at Frostburg State game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.

• The Charleston at Wheeling game (originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27) has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.

• The Frostburg State at Charleston game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27.

• The Concord at Wheeling game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 1.

For men’s basketball:

• The Frostburg State at Charleston game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27.

• The Fairmont State at Notre Dame game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.

• The Glenville State at West Liberty game has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1.

• The Alderson Broaddus at Fairmont State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 1.

• The Concord at Wheeling game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 1.

• The Concord at Fairmont State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.

• The Charleston at Wheeling game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.

• The Glenville State at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.

• The Notre Dame at Davis & Elkins game (originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30) has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.

• The Wheeling at Frostburg State game has been recheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.

• The Davis & Elkins at Alderson Broaddus game (originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27) has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.

Visit MountainEast.org or follow the conference on social media (@TheMountainEast) for schedule updates. Check MountainEast.org or institutional websites for game times.