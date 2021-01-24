MEC announces rescheduled basketball games and postponements

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference today announced schedule adjustments to its basketball schedules.

For women’s basketball:
• The Glenville State at Frostburg State game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.
• The Charleston at Wheeling game (originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27) has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.
• The Frostburg State at Charleston game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27.
• The Concord at Wheeling game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 1.

For men’s basketball:
• The Frostburg State at Charleston game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27.
• The Fairmont State at Notre Dame game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.
• The Glenville State at West Liberty game has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1.
• The Alderson Broaddus at Fairmont State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 1.
• The Concord at Wheeling game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 1.
• The Concord at Fairmont State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.
• The Charleston at Wheeling game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.
• The Glenville State at Frostburg State game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.
• The Notre Dame at Davis & Elkins game (originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30) has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.
• The Wheeling at Frostburg State game has been recheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.
• The Davis & Elkins at Alderson Broaddus game (originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27) has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.

Visit MountainEast.org or follow the conference on social media (@TheMountainEast) for schedule updates. Check MountainEast.org or institutional websites for game times. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories