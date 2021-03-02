MEC announces Women’s Basketball regular season awards

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Press release from the Mountain East Conference

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Charleston’s Brooklyn Pannell has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year, the league announced today as it released its top honors and all-conference teams. Other top honors went to Fairmont State’s Alyssa DeAngelo (Freshman of the Year) and UC’s Tianni Kelly (Coach of the Year). 

Pannell, a senior from Columbus, Ohio, led the MEC in scoring at 25.5 points per game and ranked second in the country in that category in the regular season. She scored more than 30 points a league-best four times, and scored 20 points or more 12 times. She shot 46 percent from the field on the year, and she ranked second in three-point field goal percentage at 45 percent. Pannell played more minutes than any other player in the MEC this season.

DeAngelo, a native of Jefferson Hills, Pa., led all MEC freshmen in scoring this past season averaging 13.1 points per game. Her 28 steals (1.75 per game) were also tops among freshmen in the MEC this season. She reached double figures in scoring in 12 of Fairmont State’s 16 games this year and shot 45 percent from the field.  

Kelly is the league’s Coach of the Year in her first season at the helm of her alma mater. She guided Charleston to a 13-2 record and the South Division title. UC opened the season with 13-straight wins and rose to as high as No. 3 in the WBCA national rankings. Charleston is also in the spot for an NCAA Tournament berth based on the most recent listings from the Regional Advisory Committee.  

The league also announced the 2020-21 all-conference teams. Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman and Wheeling’s Lilly Ritz are repeat selections from last first team last year. Pannell moved to the first team from the second team last year, as did Riley Fitzwater (CU), Jada Marone (NDC), Zakiyah Winfield (GSC). Olivia Belknap (WLU) and Erykah Russell (UC) rounded out the first team. 

Glenville State teammates Re’Shawna Stone and Taychaun Hubbard were second team selections, as were West Virginia State’s duo of Charity Shears and Destiny Fields. Marina Adachi (Notre Dame), Destiny Fields (West Virginia State), Maggie Guynn (Concord), Jamiyah Johnson (Davis & Elkins) and West Liberty’s Audrey Tingle also earned second team honors.

DeAngleo earned the nod as an honorable mention honoree, as did Morgan Dombroski (Frostburg State), Maddy Moyer (Alderson Broaddus) and Dakota Reeves (Charleston).

The All-MEC teams are selected by a vote of the league’s coaches.

2021 All-MEC First Team
NameSchoolCl.Pos.Ht.Hometown
Olivia Belknap    West LibertySr.G5-7Dover, Ohio
Riley FitzwaterConcordSr.F6-4Glenville, W.Va.
Sierra Kotchman**Fairmont StateJr.G5-6Washington, Pa.
Jada MaroneNotre DameJr.G5-4Berea, Ohio
Brooklyn PannellCharlestonSr.G5-9Columbus, Ohio
Lilly Ritz*WheelingJr.F6-1Cambridge, Ohio
Erykah RussellCharlestonSr.F6-2Brooklyn, N.Y.
Zakiyah WinfieldGlenville StateJr.G5-7Reading, Pa.
* First team in 2019 • ** First team in 2019 and 2020
2021 All-MEC Second Team
NameSchoolCl.Pos.Ht.Hometown
Marina AdachiNotre DameSo.G5-7Attica, Ohio
Destiny FieldsW.Va. StateSo.G5-10Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Maggie GuynnConcordJr.G5-10Pearisburg, Va.
Taychaun HubbardGlenville StateJr.G5-7Laurel, Md.
Jamiyah JohnsonDavis & ElkinsSr.F5-11Williamsburg, Va.
Charity ShearsW.Va. StateJr.G5-9Ashland, Ky.
Re’Shawna StoneGlenville StateJr.G5-6Waynesville, Mo.
Audrey TingleWest LibertySr.G5-6West Lafayette, Ohio
2021 All-MEC Honorable Mention
NameSchoolCl.Pos.Ht.Hometown
Alyssa DeAngeloFairmont StateFr.G/F5-11Jefferson Hills, Pa.
Morgan DombroskiFrostburg StateJr.G5-8Westminster, Md.
Maddy MoyerAlderson BroaddusSr.G5-8Mentor, Ohio
Dakota ReevesCharlestonSo.G5-7Cincinnati, Ohio
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Pannell (Charleston)
Freshman of the Year: Alyssa DeAngelo (Fairmont State)
Coach of the Year: Tianni Kelly (Charleston)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories