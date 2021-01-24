MEC Basketball weekly recap 1.24.21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There are several similarities between many local Mountain East Conference school’s men’s and women’s basketball programs this week.

The No. 16 ranked Glenville State women’s basketball team is 5-1 in conference play. The Pioneers are also on a four game win streak after recording a blowout win, 123-74, over Wheeling University on Wednesday. A pair of double-doubles from Zakiyah Winfield and Taychaun Hubbard led the way in the win.

Then the Pioneers picked up a road win over West Liberty on Saturday, 101-98. Winfield led the Pioneers again with 22 points and Re’Shawna Stone scored 21 points.

The No. 24 ranked Glenville State men’s basketball team is undefeated and continued their win streak on Wednesday with a win over Wheeling, 92-78. John Williams and Nick Edwards both recorded double-doubles in the win to lead Glenville. The men’s team did not play a game on Saturday.

Summer Quesenberry and the Lady Battlers won both contests this week as well. On Wednesday, Alderson Broaddus defeated Frostburg State 93-70.

Then on Saturday the Battlers won on the road over Fairmont State 90-81. Iyahnna Williams led AB with 17 points. Celeste Walters recorded a double-double scoring 14 points and had 14 boards.

The AB men’s team swept both games this week as well. First on Wednesday over Frostburg State 90-76. David Shriver led the Battlers with 16 points and 8 rebounds. AB then won on Saturday over Concord 75-66.

Fairmont State dropped both games this week on the women’s side. The Falcons lost to AB on Saturday then fell 74-63 against Notre Dame College on the road Wednesday.

The Fairmont State men’s team did not play this week due to following COVID-19 protocols.

Vicky Bullett and the Bobcats lost both games this week falling to West Virginia State 101-68 then to Charleston 91-50.

The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s team also lost both games. First 94-89 against West Virginia State then again on Saturday 81-62 on Charleston.

The Davis and Elkins women’s team lost to Charleston on Wednesday 84-55 then to West Virginia State 120-77.

The Senators men’s team lost both contests as well. 83-74 against Charleston and 92-81 at West Virginia State.