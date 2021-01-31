MEC Basketball weekly recap 1.31.21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Not as many games were played this week conference-wide due to many teams following COVID-19 protocol.

But, for teams that were able to compete this week, here are the scores and stats you need to know about area teams.

Starting on the women’s side, the No. 14 ranked Pioneers improved to a 6-1 record after a 103-75 win over Fairmont State.

Junior guard Zakiyah Winfield joined an elite club at Glenville State as she scored her 1,000th point for the Pioneers in her double-double 27 and 11 performance.

Re’Shawna Stone led the charge with game-high 30 points.

We saw Stephanie Anderson’s crew with a huge comeback win on Wednesday beating Concord 90-85 in overtime.

The Falcons lost to Glenville on Saturday but after a 29 point game, senior guard Sierra Kotchman reached a huge milestone as she moved to third place in the Fairmont State women’s basketball all time scoring list.

Alderson Broaddus picked up its fourth win of the season after an 84-73 over Davis and Elkins. Senior forward Hannah Henderson led the Battlers with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

West Virginia Wesleyan picked up its first win of the season over AB on Saturday, 86-73.

Senior guard Brittany Stawovy led the Bobcats with game-high 27 points. Sophomore forward Cierra Tolbert finished with a double-double 16 points and 13 boards.

Davis and Elkins dropped both games this week, on Wednesday against AB and on Saturday 90-58 to Notre Dame.

On the men’s side, not too much action for teams in our area as many games were postponed due to Covid-19 protocol. No local men’s team competed on Wednesday.

Only one game was played on Saturday involving local teams as Alderson Broaddus defeated West Virginia Wesleyan College 84-76.

Christian Miller-Cardwell led the Battlers with 21 points. Jaylin Reed finishes with game-high 24 points for the Bobcats.

AB improves to 4-3 and Wesleyan drops to 0-7 on the season.