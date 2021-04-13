MEC Champion Fairmont State Acro & Tumbling team honored Tuesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Championship celebration Tuesdays are becoming more regular on the Fairmont State campus.

For the third time in recent weeks, athletes at Fairmont State were celebrated for bringing home a Mountain East Conference title.

Tuesday, it was the FSU acrobatics & tumbling team that was celebrated.

Danielle Cutri’s group captured their second MEC A&T title since the start of the 2019 season over the weekend. The fighting falcons completed an undefeated regular season, and swept both the team and the individual championship events at the MEC Conference Championship on Saturday.

The acrobatics & tumbling championships were held inside Joe Retton Arena at Fairmont State.

Fairmont State’s acrobatics & tumbling team poses with the MEC Championship banner Saturday. (Photo via Mountain East Conference TV)

Cutri, the first-year head coach, spoke about the adversity her team had to overcome to capture this year’s MEC title.

“We had our season start in March, and our conference championship was in April, and every single week we had a meet. Well, every single week we had an injury, and that injury has led to, either changing everything around, or redoing our team event, or something like that,” she said. “Overcoming that is probably what brought this team together, and helped us win the championship.”

Not only did the Fighting Falcons sweep the championship events over the weekend, but they swept the conference accolades, as well.

Cutri was named the MEC Coach of the Year. Senior Ansley Froman was named the Specialist of the Year. Kathryn Koehl is the Freshman of the Year. And Parkersburg native, Alexis Smith, was named the league’s Athlete of the Year.

“It’s super exciting to finally have all my hard work pay off. And it’s just such an honor. I love this team. and I love being a part of it,” said Smith. “My conference title is super exciting, because my team came together as a whole after everything we’ve been through this year. So, they’re both exciting in their own way.”

You can tell just by all the accolades it was a great year for this team.

This was also the first unbeaten season in program history.

Fairmont State finishes the year ranked seventh in the country in the sport.