MEC Commissioner, Reid Amos, named Chair of NCAA D2 Championship Committee

Press release from the Mountain East Conference

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Mountain East Conference Commissioner Reid Amos has been elected Chairperson of the NCAA Division II Championships Committee. Amos, who has served on the Championship Committee since 2019, began his one-year appointment as chair in September of 2021.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as chair of the NCAA Division II Championships Committee,” said Amos. “Providing oversight aimed at ensuring memorable NCAA postseason experiences for Division II student-athletes is at the core of our charge as a committee. I am passionate about conference and NCAA Championship events and as such I am grateful for the opportunity to provide leadership to this committee.”

The Championships Committee is the primary oversight group responsible for administering policies and procedures associated with the division’s 25 championship sports. The committee oversees what is presently a $24.6 million dollar budget, qualification and selection procedures, and the administration of each Division II championship sport. The committee additionally makes championship policy and reviews recommendations from sports committees regarding the administration of those championships amongst other duties. Amos additionally serves as the chair of the NCAA Division II Championships Appeals Subcommittee.

Amos, who has served as the MEC’s Commissioner since the league’s founding in 2013, was a member of the NCAA Division II Football Committee from 2015-2018. While Chair in 2018, he helped oversee the bid process and site selection for the Division II Football Championship, securing a home for the event in McKinney, Texas, through at least the 2025 season. From 2009-14, Amos served in NCAA governance as a member of the Division II Men’s Golf Committee and was appointed Chair for consecutive years, concluding with the 2013-14 season.

He is also an active member of the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA), including service as Chair of the Sport Administration Committee after serving as Chair of its External Relations Committee. Amos additionally serves with colleagues from all three divisions as a member of the NCAA’s Officiating Steering Committee.