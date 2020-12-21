MEC Football teams set schedules for Spring 2021 season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Football teams within the Mountain East Conference have set their schedule for the upcoming spring season.

Due to the cancelation of fall sports, such as football, in the face of the pandemic, the MEC announced in August that football teams would play in the spring.

Earlier this month, the conference announced plans for a five-game season, with the winner of each division squaring off in a conference title game in the middle of April.

According to the MEC website, the conference title game will be held on either April 17, or April 24.

Fairmont State will play a trio of home games, with away games bookending their schedule.

Glenville State will also play three home games, opening the spring season by welcoming one of the conference’s newest members, UNC-Pembroke, to I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium.

Alderson Broaddus will only play two of its five spring games in Philippi.

West Virginia Wesleyan has not yet posted its schedule, however, the Bobcats will finish up the spring season on the road at Glenville State.

