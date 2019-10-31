MEC MEDIA DAY: Patella to lean on seniors in first year with Bobcats

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan has a new head coach, but one that is familiar with the MEC.

Nick Patella exchanged his D&E red for Bobcats orange, and is the new head man in Buckhannon.

The Bobcats struggled at times last year – never stringing together more than two wins in a row.

Patella brings with him a new mindset, but spoke to the importance of senior leadership at MEC Media Day last week.

“We have great leadership at the top, our seniors and juniors are really molding our sophomores and freshmen and that’s what I think good teams who win late do. You know, not all teams that have great seniors are sucessfull, but usually all teams that are successful have great seniors. So we are going to look to them, we are going to lean on them,” Patella said.