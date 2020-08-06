MEC releases statement in response to DII fall championships being canceled Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference released a statement on Thursday, regarding the status of the 2020-2021 season.

This comes in response to the NCAA DII Council deciding to cancel all Fall Championships on Wednesday.

The full statement from the MEC is below:

With the recent announcement from the NCAA that includes the cancellation of Division II fall championships as well as several new prescriptive and prohibitive guidelines, the conference is currently working within its governance structure to determine how it will adjust its plans for conducting fall sports.

We remain, as always, committed to the health and well-being of our student-athletes. We also remain steadfastly committed to providing a competitive experience at the highest level we can achieve whenever possible during the 2020-21 academic year for all of our sports as public health conditions allow.

We understand the stress and anxiety that the circumstances around the pandemic have caused, including the uncertainty to the academic and athletic pursuits for everyone in the Mountain East Conference. We will continue to work in collaboration with our institutional leaders to provide direction and clarity as soon as we can during these ever-changing circumstances.