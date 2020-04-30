MEC represented in TBT as the Underground Kings look to make their debut

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Best Virginia, a team comprised of former West Virginia University Men’s basketball standouts, won’t be the only team representing the mountain state in ESPN’s The Basketball Tournament this summer.

Some of the best players seen in the Mountain East Conference formed to create their own team.

Two Fairmont State Men’s basketball products turn into the general manager and head coach with Warren Doles and Shammgod Wells. Then Glenville State and Fairmont State start Jamel Morris hopped on board and now the Underground Kings are created.

“We kind of just made it happen. Talked to Sham, talked to Warren, you know kind of just put the team together. All of the players that selected were kind of just our first thoughts. They were kind of like no-brainers. So it kind of just really worked out well for us,” Morris said.

The team doesn’t lack talent. Multiple players represent their respective MEC school including Wheeling Jesuit product Haywood Highsmith who currently plays for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate.

“I mean the MEC is definitely one of the best D2 conferences in the country. You know, we want to represent it in the right way. We want to play tough. We want to play how we played against each other. And I feel like that conference, not a lot of people know about MEC division two basketball so I really think we could put the MEC on the map, on a pedestal and show guys we can compete with anyone in the world,” Highsmith said.

But what does the name “Underground Kings” mean to this group of D2 players.

“Shammgod came up with that. We just went back and forth on what kind of name should it be. And we just said our team is filled with basically players that are overlooked in some point in our career. And we didn’t go Division one basketball as we all know and we were just overlooked, so we’re underground. We’re going to come into the TBT known as the underground kings to come in there and take the crown from everybody else,” Warren Doles said.

These players aren’t new to each other, however most of them are used to competing against one another. Former Wheeling Jesuit player Pat Moseh says playing on the same team as his former opponents will be different.

“It will definitely be different. I think a good different though, you get to learn from each person each of the alpha males, so to say, on their team in college. and it’ll just help all of our games,” Moseh said.



The Kings are ready to compete. And they will have to win a tough region to advance. But leader Warren Doles believes his squad is ready for the challenge.



“When putting this team together that’s what we were looking at. We’re looking at people that can score, people that can defend, and people that had dog in them. And we have all three of those so I think we’ll be fine,” Doles said.



The MEC talent will be put to the test in just a few months.

Full Team:

General Manager: Warren Doles

Head Coach: Shammgod Wells

Assistant Coach: Steffen Davis

Haywood Highsmith- Wheeling Jesuit

Matt Bingaya- Fairmont State

Seger Bonifant- West Liberty

David Dennis- West Liberty

Jamel Morris- Glenville State/ Fairmont State

Pat Moseh- Wheeling Jesuit

Will Voorhees- Notre Dame (OH)

Thomas Wimbush- Fairmont State

