MEC teams release 2021 football schedules

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Mountain East Conference football teams released their schedules for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

The season will kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Teams will play an 11-game schedule, consisting of one non-conference game and ten conference contests.

Possibly the most interesting non-conference game takes place on the first day of the season, when West Virginia Wesleyan travels to Des Moines, Iowa to take on the Drake Bulldogs. Drake is a Division-I opponent, which plays in the FCS.

Mid-October brings a pair of games worth circling on the sports calendar.

Alderson Broaddus travels to Fairmont State on Saturday, Oct. 9. One week after that, the Battlers will host Glenville State, renewing that rivalry.

Three weeks later, Glenville State will host Fairmont State on Nov. 6. The last time the Fighting Falcons traveled to I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium, they were beaten in a game dominated by linebacker, Dominic Cizauskas. The Glenville State defense forced seven turnovers in that meeting.

