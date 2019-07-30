MEC welcomes new coaches, teams at Conference Media Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Tuesday was Mountain East Conference Media Day at the Bridgeport Conference Center.

The conference is coming off a very successful football season last year, where Notre Dame College went to the national semi-finals.The Falcons come into this season as the overwhelming favorite to repeat as conference champs.

Meanwhile, Fairmont State was the only other team in the conference to earn a first-place vote in this year’s preseason poll, coming in second.

The Mountain East has undergone some changes since last year.

Notably, a pair of new head coaches in our area – Mike Kellar at Glenville State and Tony Testa at West Virginia Wesleyan – and two new teams in Frostburg State and Wheeling University (formerly known as Wheeling Jesuit).

Conference Commissioner Reid Amos spoke on the state of the conference.

“In 2019 we welcome two new football teams, as charter MEC member Wheeling Jesuit will kick off its first season as a MEC football program. They will do so in a memorable way as they host longtime rival, in every other sport, West Liberty. And we’re additionally excited to welcome Frostburg State to the Mountain East,” Amos said.

The two new members are both ranked in the bottom three in the preseason poll. It looks like this:

Notre Dame (10) Fairmont State (1) W.Va. State University of Charleston Urbana West Liberty Glenville State Concord Frostburg State W. Va. Wesleyan Wheeling

() Indicates first place votes

The season kicks off with a trio of games on Thursday, Sept. 5, including Fairmont State at Charleston, and Alderson Broaddus at Glenville State.