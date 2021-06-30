Meet the local 8u & 9u Special Games all-stars

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Area youngsters who were standouts for their local little league baseball teams this spring have been given the chance to continue playing for their little leagues for just a little longer.

They’re called the Special Games all-star teams.

It’s a group of little leaguers that are nine-years-old or younger.

Normally, there are area and/or district tournaments for little leaguers of that age group, but that’s not the case this year. So, the local little leagues got together and decided to keep the fun going.

Two of the Special Games all-stars teams — Fairmont and Shinnston — met at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex in Harrison County on Wednesday evening.

For players that young, the score wasn’t what was important. What was important, though, was that the players are getting an extra chance to cheer on their teammates, learn the game of baseball, and play the game that they love.

According to one area Little League president, it was Shinnston Little League president, Derek McIntrye, who came up with the idea and organized the tournament.