Meighen to coach his two sons, named Eagles new head man

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd boys soccer team wrapped up its three week period this week then will take a few weeks off before starting practices August 17th.

Byrd will see a shift in the coaching staff though, former head coach Ron Williams will now be an assistant and Chris Meighen will be the Eagles new head man.

Meighen not new to the program at all, however. He developed most of his current players at the previous level as he’s coached the Washington Irving Middle School boys soccer team for the past five years.

He also was a volunteer coach with the high school program last fall.

“We have the same coaching staff and to the good everybody just moves one spot over. So hopefully that means we know what the boys hopefully will do, can do, should do and we’ll see how it goes from here. It was something that all three of us had talked about myself, Ron Williams and Tina Smith that it was just kind of a natural fit,” Meighen said.

And Chris is one of three Meighens you’ll see with Byrd this fall.

Blake Meighen, the All -State honorable mention center midfielder is returning for his senior season on the pitch and he is joined by his younger brother, Kaden, an incoming freshman.

But having dad as head coach is nothing new for the Meighen men as they’ve been coached by their father throughout their sports careers.

“He’s been my coach my whole life. Just on and off the courts. It’s nothing new to me, he’s been my coach for travel and soccer in middle school and every basketball he’s been it so it’s just another season,” Blake Meighen said.

Coach Meighen is excited to see and coach both of his boys on the pitch this season.

“Not only do I have my sons senior, I have my other sons freshman year. So I have two boys on the team. We’ve been through it before. We’ve done everything. We’ve played at the highest level. We have put them in a position to fail before so they understand it. Put them in a position to be successful before so they understand it. And it’s just another day that we get to spend together and coaching both boys is going to be kind of cool this year and I’m really hoping we get to have a season,” Chris Meighen said.

The whole team feels the same way about having a season this fall. The Byrd soccer team feels they have unfinished business in Beckley.

The past four years Byrd has reached the state tournament but have yet to bring home the title.