Men’s hoops drops to 14 in AP Top 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – The West Virginia men’s basketball team fell two spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after taking a win and a loss during the week of Jan. 13.

The Mountaineers started the 11th week of the poll with a home win against TCU, followed by a disappointing road upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

Despite the outcomes and movement in the AP Poll, West Virginia remains at No. 9 in the NET rankings.

WVU is one of four Big 12 teams to receive votes this week. Baylor was moved to the nation’s top spot after a pair of wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State. Kansas is right behind the Bears at No. 3, and Texas Tech rounds it out at No. 18.