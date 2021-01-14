Mental toughness will be the emphasis of Rick Hill and the Trinity Christian Warriors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian School has named an interim boys basketball head coach in Rick Hill.

Hill isn’t new to the Trinity Christian School. You’ve seen him on the sideline as an assistant football coach and he’s coached the Warriors at the middle school level.

Hill also has coaching experience at the AAU level and high school ranks, as he coached two high school teams in Pennsylvania.

He also has collegiate basketball experience as he played at the California University of Pennsylvania.

So tons of coaching and basketball experience for Hill, but it’ll be his first season with the boys basketball team at Trinity.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity. I’ve coached at the middle school level there and then I was assistant high school football coach there this year. But I’m really excited about the opportunity to teach these young men and get back on the court,” Hill said.

Hill and the Warriors will be able to be back on the court February 15.

He said mental toughness will be a key mentality to work on this season.

“Mental toughness. you know one thing that I had some really good coaches that taught me the little things matter the most. The diving on the floor, the aggressive defense, playing the game like it’s your last game. Playing hard every play whether you’re in there for 30 seconds or you’re in there for 10 minutes,” Hill said.