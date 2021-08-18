Meredith Maier announces verbal commitment to Marshall Thundering Herd women’s hoops

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Meredith Maier took her game to new heights this past season with Fairmont Senior, and continued that ascent on the AAU circuit.

Well, it’s paid off. Big time.

The two-time all-state combo guard announced her commitment to Marshall on Wednesday.

“My goal was to bring Marshall back onto the map. So, I want to do that for the program. S o, I’m really excited to play for them,” said Maier in an interview with 12 Sports on Wednesday.

Maier averaged a double-double this season for Fairmont Senior, at 18.5 points, and 12.9 rebounds per game. She added 4.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

She help the Fairmont Senior Lady Polar Bears go undefeated in the regular season, and make it back to another state title game.

Maier has committed to the Thundering Herd ahead of her senior season.

The first look at Meredith Maier in a Marshall uniform. (Photo Courtesy Meredith Maier Twitter @MaierMeredith)

“I kind of wanted to stay home, in West Virginia. just because I’m a West Virginia girl. I felt like it would be a great opportunity to represent my state,” said Maier. “I felt like it was just, God kind of spoke to me, and I spoke to my family and my friends, and I’ve really just thought about it. And then it came to the point where I was like I was ready.”

Marshall officially offered Maier a scholarship in late May — she says without the Herd coaching staff truly seeing her play in person.

Maier adds, though, that so far, the coaches have liked what they’ve seen.

“They said one thing they really like was my versatility. Just because I can play all different positions, and my strength and my size,” said Maier. “Besides that they said they love my game all around, and told me keep working because no one’s perfect and I have a lot to improve on, obviously.”